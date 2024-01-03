Wednesday's game between the Denver Pioneers (9-6) and the Idaho State Bengals (4-9) at Hamilton Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69 and heavily favors Denver to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on January 3.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ALT

ALT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Hamilton Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 80, Idaho State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-10.9)

Denver (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Denver's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Idaho State's is 2-8-0. The Pioneers have a 7-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bengals have a record of 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Denver has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Idaho State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per outing (319th in college basketball).

Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is grabbing 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.5 per contest.

Denver connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 35.2% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Pioneers rank 45th in college basketball by averaging 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 286th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Denver forces 9.7 turnovers per game (339th in college basketball) while committing 8.9 (12th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.