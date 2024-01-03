Wednesday's contest features the San Diego State Aztecs (10-4) and the Air Force Falcons (7-7) facing off at Clune Arena (on January 3) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 victory for San Diego State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Falcons are coming off of a 59-49 loss to Fresno State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Air Force vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 68, Air Force 62

Air Force Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Falcons claimed their best win of the season, a 54-51 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 136) in our computer rankings.

Air Force has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 136) on November 24

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 224) on December 9

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 272) on November 6

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 287) on December 16

83-61 at home over Army (No. 355) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

12.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

14.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Jayda McNabb: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Taylor Britt: 4.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37)

4.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.5 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (26-for-79)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons average 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (225th in college basketball). They have a -72 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Falcons are scoring 69.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 52.4 points per contest.

Defensively, Air Force has been better at home this season, ceding 62.9 points per game, compared to 70.8 in road games.

