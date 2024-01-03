Adams County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:39 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Adams County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windsor High School at Cherokee Trail High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 3
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
