How to Watch St. John's vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 98th.
- The Red Storm score 8.4 more points per game (79.2) than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).
- When St. John's puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
- Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at fifth.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
- Butler has an 8-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, St. John's scored two more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (75.6).
- The Red Storm ceded 70 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).
- St. John's sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
- At home, Butler sunk 7 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|W 84-79
|UBS Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
