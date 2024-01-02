Will Ross Colton light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in eight of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Colton averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.