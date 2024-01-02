The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 15 of 37 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.
  • On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated four goals and 19 assists.
  • He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:36 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:51 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 5 4 1 22:51 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 21:07 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

