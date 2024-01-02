Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 16 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Rantanen has accumulated eight goals and 14 assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 15.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 24:49 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

