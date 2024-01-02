For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Manson stats and insights

  • In four of 34 games this season, Manson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
  • Manson has zero points on the power play.
  • Manson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:25 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:58 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:47 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:27 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:39 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.