In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Fredrik Olofsson to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 5:09 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:51 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 8:12 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

