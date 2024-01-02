The No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), winners of 11 straight. The Lobos are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The point total is 156.5 in the matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -3.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 156.5 points four times.

Colorado State's outings this year have an average point total of 152.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Colorado State has had less success against the spread than New Mexico this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-3-0, compared to the 8-3-0 mark of New Mexico.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 4 40% 84.7 169.2 68.2 135.4 149.6 New Mexico 4 36.4% 84.5 169.2 67.2 135.4 153.6

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

Colorado State put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Rams score 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Lobos allow (67.2).

When Colorado State scores more than 67.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 New Mexico 8-3-0 0-1 4-7-0

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State New Mexico 9-7 Home Record 15-5 4-7 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

