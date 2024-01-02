Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Colorado State Rams (10-1, 0-0 MWC) against the New Mexico Lobos (10-1, 0-0 MWC), at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Joel Scott: 13.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Nique Clifford: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Palmer: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 17.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK JT Toppin: 13.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Tru Washington: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaelen House: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank 36th 83.5 Points Scored 84.9 24th 134th 69.0 Points Allowed 68.5 126th 328th 32.5 Rebounds 40.4 51st 349th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 10.0 116th 88th 8.5 3pt Made 6.5 268th 6th 20.1 Assists 16.5 46th 52nd 10.0 Turnovers 11.0 111th

