Colorado State vs. New Mexico January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Colorado State Rams (10-1, 0-0 MWC) against the New Mexico Lobos (10-1, 0-0 MWC), at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joel Scott: 13.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Donovan Dent: 17.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JT Toppin: 13.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Nelly Junior Joseph: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tru Washington: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaelen House: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|New Mexico AVG
|New Mexico Rank
|36th
|83.5
|Points Scored
|84.9
|24th
|134th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|126th
|328th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|40.4
|51st
|349th
|6.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|116th
|88th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|6th
|20.1
|Assists
|16.5
|46th
|52nd
|10.0
|Turnovers
|11.0
|111th
