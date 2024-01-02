The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-4.5) 156.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of six out of the Rams' 12 games this season have hit the over.

New Mexico has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five Lobos games this season have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Lobos currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.

New Mexico's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

