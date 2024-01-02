Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-3.5)
|157.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-4.5)
|156.5
|-182
|+150
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- A total of six out of the Rams' 12 games this season have hit the over.
- New Mexico has covered nine times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of five Lobos games this season have hit the over.
New Mexico Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Lobos currently have the same odds, going from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.
- New Mexico's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
