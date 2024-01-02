A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, winners of 11 in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 156.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-3.5) 156.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Rams' 12 games this season have hit the over.

New Mexico has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five Lobos games this season have hit the over.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Lobos' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

New Mexico's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.