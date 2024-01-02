The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-3.5) 157.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, six out of the Rams' 12 games have hit the over.

New Mexico has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Lobos' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).

The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

