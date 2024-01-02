Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. New Mexico matchup.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-3.5)
|157.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-3.5)
|157.5
|-164
|+136
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Colorado State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this season, six out of the Rams' 12 games have hit the over.
- New Mexico has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Lobos and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
New Mexico Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Lobos' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the start of the season (+15000).
- The implied probability of New Mexico winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
