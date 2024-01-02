The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.
  • The 84.7 points per game the Rams average are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).
  • Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).
  • The Rams surrendered 73 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in away games.
  • In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena
1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.