How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.
- The 84.7 points per game the Rams average are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).
- Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).
- The Rams surrendered 73 points per game in home games, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
