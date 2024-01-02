How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. It tips at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos sit at 25th.
- The 84.7 points per game the Rams record are 17.5 more points than the Lobos give up (67.2).
- When Colorado State scores more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
- This season, New Mexico has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.
- The Lobos put up an average of 84.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
- New Mexico has a 12-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado State performed better at home last year, posting 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in road games.
- The Rams allowed 73 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).
- At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 79.4.
- In 2022-23, the Lobos allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (77.5).
- At home, New Mexico knocked down 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.