How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Colorado State Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.
- The 84.7 points per game the Rams score are 17.5 more points than the Lobos give up (67.2).
- Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
- New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.
- The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams give up.
- New Mexico has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last season at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).
- The Rams ceded 73 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.8.
- At home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 away.
- The Lobos allowed fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, New Mexico made more treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
