The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.

The 84.7 points per game the Rams score are 17.5 more points than the Lobos give up (67.2).

Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.

The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams give up.

New Mexico has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last season at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).

The Rams ceded 73 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.8.

At home, Colorado State averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 away.

The Lobos allowed fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, New Mexico made more treys away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule