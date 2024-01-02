The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have won 11 games in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Colorado State is 12-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos sit at 25th.

The 84.7 points per game the Rams record are 17.5 more points than the Lobos give up (67.2).

Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.

The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams give up.

New Mexico has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Colorado State posted 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did on the road (63.3).

When playing at home, the Rams surrendered 1.2 more points per game (73) than on the road (71.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado State fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage on the road.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Mexico put up 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (79.4).

The Lobos gave up 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

At home, New Mexico knocked down 5.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) too.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule