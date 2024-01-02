How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to continue a three-game win run when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have won 11 games in a row.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- Colorado State is 12-0 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos sit at 25th.
- The 84.7 points per game the Rams record are 17.5 more points than the Lobos give up (67.2).
- Colorado State is 12-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
- New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.
- The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams give up.
- New Mexico has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Colorado State posted 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did on the road (63.3).
- When playing at home, the Rams surrendered 1.2 more points per game (73) than on the road (71.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Colorado State fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage on the road.
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, New Mexico put up 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (79.4).
- The Lobos gave up 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
- At home, New Mexico knocked down 5.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) too.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
