Two hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, victors in 11 in a row.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 342nd.
  • The Rams average 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Lobos allow (67.2).
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
  • New Mexico is 10-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos rank 102nd.
  • The Lobos score an average of 84.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow.
  • New Mexico is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.
  • At home, the Rams ceded 1.2 more points per game (73) than on the road (71.8).
  • In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • New Mexico scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (79.4) last season.
  • At home, the Lobos allowed 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.5.
  • New Mexico sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena
1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State W 73-72 Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine W 78-65 The Pit
12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico W 87-54 The Pit
1/2/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 Wyoming - The Pit
1/9/2024 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

