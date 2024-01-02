How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, victors in 11 in a row.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lobos allow to opponents.
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 342nd.
- The Rams average 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Lobos allow (67.2).
- Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos are shooting 46.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.4% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
- New Mexico is 10-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos rank 102nd.
- The Lobos score an average of 84.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow.
- New Mexico is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado State fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.
- At home, the Rams ceded 1.2 more points per game (73) than on the road (71.8).
- In home games, Colorado State sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- New Mexico scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (79.4) last season.
- At home, the Lobos allowed 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.5.
- New Mexico sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
