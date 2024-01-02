The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Lobos have taken 11 games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.

Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rams sit at 342nd.

The 84.7 points per game the Rams score are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).

When Colorado State scores more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

New Mexico has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Lobos are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 349th.

The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow.

New Mexico is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Colorado State put up 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did away from home (63.3).

In home games, the Rams allowed 1.2 more points per game (73) than when playing on the road (71.8).

When playing at home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to away from home (32.7%).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged on the road (79.4).

In 2022-23, the Lobos conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than away (77.5).

At home, New Mexico sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena 12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion 12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena 1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena 1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule