Tuesday's game at Moby Arena has the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) going head-to-head against the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at 10:30 PM (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a 79-73 win for Colorado State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Colorado State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against New Mexico. The over/under has been set at 157.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Line: Colorado State -3.5

Colorado State -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Colorado State -165, New Mexico +140

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Pick ATS: Colorado State (-3.5)



Colorado State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Colorado State's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while New Mexico's is 8-3-0. The Rams are 5-5-0 and the Lobos are 4-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 169.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per contest (118th in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game Colorado State averages rank 342nd in the country, and are 1.3 more than the 30.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Colorado State makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 38.8% rate (19th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Rams average 112 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in college basketball), and give up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (193rd in college basketball).

Colorado State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.9 per game (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (posting 84.5 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and conceding 67.2 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a +226 scoring differential.

New Mexico grabs 41.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 35.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

New Mexico hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

New Mexico wins the turnover battle by 5.3 per game, committing 10.5 (72nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.8.

