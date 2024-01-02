Tuesday's game features the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) facing off at Moby Arena (on January 2) at 10:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 win for Colorado State.

According to our computer prediction, Colorado State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against New Mexico. The over/under is listed at 157.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Venue: Moby Arena

Line: Colorado State -3.5

Point Total: 157.5

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Pick ATS: Colorado State (-3.5)



Colorado State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Colorado State's record against the spread this season is 7-3-0, and New Mexico's is 8-3-0. A total of five out of the Rams' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lobos' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 169.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 118th in college basketball.

Colorado State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is recording 32.2 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Colorado State hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 38.8% rate (19th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Rams rank third in college basketball by averaging 112 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 193rd in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

Colorado State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.9 per game (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos have a +226 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 84.5 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 98th in college basketball.

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It records 41.5 rebounds per game, 25th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4.

New Mexico hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

New Mexico has committed 5.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (15th in college basketball).

