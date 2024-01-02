Tuesday's game between the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Colorado State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on January 2.

The game has no line set.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.9)

Colorado State (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

Colorado State has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while New Mexico is 8-3-0. The Rams are 5-5-0 and the Lobos are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 contests, Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams average 84.7 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (118th in college basketball). They have a +214 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Colorado State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is grabbing 32.2 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Colorado State makes 2.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Rams rank third in college basketball with 112 points scored per 100 possessions, and 193rd in college basketball defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Colorado State wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 9.9 (47th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +226 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per outing (98th in college basketball).

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It grabs 41.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.4.

New Mexico makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (134th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

New Mexico has committed 5.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (15th in college basketball).

