Tuesday's game between the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Colorado State coming out on top. Game time is at 10:30 PM on January 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.8)

Colorado State (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

Colorado State is 7-3-0 against the spread, while New Mexico's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Rams have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lobos have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 games, Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 117th in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential overall.

Colorado State grabs 32.2 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Colorado State knocks down 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.7 (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Rams' 112.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 194th in college basketball.

Colorado State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (47th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos' +226 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (97th in college basketball).

New Mexico is 25th in the nation at 41.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 35.4 its opponents average.

New Mexico connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

New Mexico has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (72nd in college basketball), 5.3 fewer than the 15.8 it forces (15th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.