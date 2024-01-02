Tuesday's game between the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Colorado State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-5.8)

Colorado State (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

Colorado State has a 7-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to New Mexico, who is 8-3-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Rams' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lobos' games have gone over. Colorado State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 games. New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.7 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

Colorado State pulls down 32.2 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Colorado State makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc (19th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.4%.

The Rams rank third in college basketball with 112.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 194th in college basketball defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Colorado State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (47th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (148th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (posting 84.5 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and giving up 67.2 per outing, 97th in college basketball) and have a +226 scoring differential.

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It records 41.5 rebounds per game, 25th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4.

New Mexico connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 34.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.5%.

New Mexico has won the turnover battle by 5.3 per game, committing 10.5 (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (15th in college basketball).

