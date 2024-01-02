Tuesday's game at Moby Arena has the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 1-0 MWC) taking on the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-1 MWC) at 10:30 PM (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a 79-73 win for Colorado State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Colorado State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus New Mexico. The over/under has been set at 157.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Line: Colorado State -3.5

Colorado State -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Colorado State -185, New Mexico +150

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, New Mexico 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Pick ATS: Colorado State (-3.5)



Colorado State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Colorado State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to New Mexico's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Rams have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lobos have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 169.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Colorado State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 116th in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential overall.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Colorado State averages rank 342nd in the nation, and are 1.3 more than the 30.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Colorado State knocks down 2.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (76th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Rams score 112 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball).

Colorado State has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (46th in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 12.5 it forces on average (145th in college basketball).

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (posting 84.5 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowing 67.2 per outing, 97th in college basketball) and have a +226 scoring differential.

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It records 41.5 rebounds per game, 25th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4.

New Mexico makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (253rd in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (128th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.5% from deep.

New Mexico has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.5 per game (71st in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (15th in college basketball).

