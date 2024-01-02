Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Islanders (17-10-9) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Ross Colton C Questionable Leg

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Ryan Pulock D Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 133 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+23) makes the team fifth-best in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 109 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

New York allows 3.2 goals per game (116 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.

Their -7 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-175) Islanders (+145) 6.5

