The Air Force Falcons (7-4, 0-0 MWC) face the Utah State Aggies (11-1, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Beau Becker: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kellan Boylan: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rytis Petraitis: 18.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 17.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

17.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Darius Brown II: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Falslev: 11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Martinez: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Josh Uduje: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 306th 68.3 Points Scored 81.4 57th 30th 63.4 Points Allowed 65.8 65th 324th 32.6 Rebounds 38.4 106th 352nd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 147th 136th 8.0 3pt Made 6.2 291st 91st 15.1 Assists 17.9 20th 174th 11.7 Turnovers 11.3 135th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.