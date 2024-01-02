Air Force vs. Utah State January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (7-4, 0-0 MWC) face the Utah State Aggies (11-1, 0-0 MWC) in a clash of MWC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Beau Becker: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 7.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rytis Petraitis: 18.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 17.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Air Force vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|Air Force Rank
|Air Force AVG
|Utah State AVG
|Utah State Rank
|306th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|81.4
|57th
|30th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|65th
|324th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|38.4
|106th
|352nd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|147th
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|91st
|15.1
|Assists
|17.9
|20th
|174th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|135th
