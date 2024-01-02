The Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) after winning four road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Air Force matchup.

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Air Force Moneyline FanDuel Utah State (-6.5) 137.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Air Force is 4-8-0 ATS this year.

Utah State has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Aggies' 11 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.