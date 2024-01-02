How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- Air Force is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 165th.
- The Falcons put up just 3.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Aggies give up to opponents (65.7).
- Air Force has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Air Force is scoring fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (69.3).
- At home the Falcons are conceding 65.3 points per game, 3.5 more than they are on the road (61.8).
- At home, Air Force knocks down 9.6 trifectas per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (34.1%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|L 83-79
|Clune Arena
|1/2/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/13/2024
|San Jose State
|-
|Clune Arena
