The Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning streak when visiting the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Altitude Sports

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Air Force is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Falcons are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 165th.

The Falcons put up just 3.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Aggies give up to opponents (65.7).

Air Force has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force is scoring fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (69.3).

At home the Falcons are conceding 65.3 points per game, 3.5 more than they are on the road (61.8).

At home, Air Force knocks down 9.6 trifectas per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule