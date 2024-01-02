Tuesday's contest features the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC) and the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) squaring off at Clune Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-64 win for heavily favored Utah State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Air Force vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 77, Air Force 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-13.7)

Utah State (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Air Force is 2-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah State's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Falcons have gone over the point total in five games, while Aggies games have gone over seven times.

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (298th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game Air Force averages rank 348th in college basketball, and are 1.6 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Air Force makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) at a 36.0% rate (86th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make at a 34.0% rate.

The Falcons' 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 188th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 159th in college basketball.

Air Force has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball play), 2.0 fewer than the 13.6 it forces on average (73rd in college basketball).

