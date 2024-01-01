The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will face the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 64.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Washington matchup.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends

Texas is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns are 6-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Washington has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 4 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275 Washington To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700

