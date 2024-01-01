Texas vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sugar Bowl
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will face the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 64.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Washington matchup.
Texas vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4)
|64.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Texas (-4.5)
|64.5
|-176
|+146
Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Texas is 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Longhorns are 6-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Washington has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 4 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
