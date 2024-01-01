The Tennessee Volunteers are solid favorites (-8.5) in this season's Citrus Bowl, where they will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on ABC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-8.5) 36.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Iowa has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.

The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

