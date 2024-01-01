Tennessee vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Citrus Bowl
The Tennessee Volunteers are solid favorites (-8.5) in this season's Citrus Bowl, where they will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on ABC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup.
Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-8.5)
|36.5
|-350
|+260
Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
- Iowa has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
