Oregon vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fiesta Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Fiesta Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Liberty Flames will be no contest, with the Ducks expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -17.5). The action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The over/under in this contest is 65.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Liberty matchup.
Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
Oregon vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-17.5)
|65.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-17.5)
|65.5
|-850
|+570
Oregon vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- The Ducks have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites this season.
- Liberty is 9-3-0 ATS this season.
Oregon & Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
