Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -108) 13.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.5-point total set for Jokic on Monday is 0.4 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average (16.1).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -141) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Rozier on Monday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average of 23.6.

He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Rozier's assist average -- 7.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's over/under (7.5).

Rozier averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.