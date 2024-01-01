On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (18-10) play the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSSE

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 12.3 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon posts 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 10.5 points, 2.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets are receiving 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

Mark Williams is putting up 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 64.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Hornets 115.3 Points Avg. 111 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 120.7 49% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.4% Three Point % 35.8%

