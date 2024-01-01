On Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena, the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) will look to break a seven-game road skid when visiting the Denver Nuggets (23-11), airing at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Hornets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 115.3 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are allowing 110.3 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Hornets have a -326 scoring differential, falling short by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 121.4 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 225.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 231.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

Charlotte is 13-17-0 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +180 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

