Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) will visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (23-11) at Ball Arena on Monday, January 1. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1844.2 795.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.9 39.8 Fantasy Rank 3 -

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game (15th in the league) while giving up 110.3 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Denver wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is grabbing 44.6 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.0 per contest.

The Nuggets connect on 12.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.

Denver has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (third in NBA action) while forcing 12.0 (25th in the league).

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Hornets have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 26th in league, while conceding 121.4 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -326 scoring differential.

Charlotte falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (27th in league) compared to its opponents' 44.9.

The Hornets knock down 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.4 (26th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game 8.6 -7.9 Usage Percentage 30.4% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 57.3% Total Rebound Pct 20.2% 6.2% Assist Pct 43.9% 32.0%

