Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) will visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (23-11) at Ball Arena on Monday, January 1. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Terry Rozier
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1844.2
|795.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|55.9
|39.8
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|-
Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- The Nuggets average 115.3 points per game (15th in the league) while giving up 110.3 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.
- Denver wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is grabbing 44.6 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.0 per contest.
- The Nuggets connect on 12.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.
- Denver has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (third in NBA action) while forcing 12.0 (25th in the league).
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- The Hornets have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 26th in league, while conceding 121.4 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -326 scoring differential.
- Charlotte falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (27th in league) compared to its opponents' 44.9.
- The Hornets knock down 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.4 (26th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7.
- Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).
Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Terry Rozier
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|8.6
|-7.9
|Usage Percentage
|30.4%
|27.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|57.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.2%
|6.2%
|Assist Pct
|43.9%
|32.0%
