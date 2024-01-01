Michigan vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Rose Bowl
The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.
Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-1.5)
|45.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-1.5)
|45.5
|-122
|+102
Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Michigan has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5.
- Alabama is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Michigan & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+190
|Bet $100 to win $190
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
