The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Michigan has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5.

Alabama is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Michigan & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +190 Bet $100 to win $190 Alabama To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

