The bookmakers think the ReliaQuest Bowl between the LSU Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers will be relatively lopsided, with the Tigers expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -8.5). The action starts at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

LSU has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

LSU & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

