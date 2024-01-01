LSU vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | ReliaQuest Bowl
The bookmakers think the ReliaQuest Bowl between the LSU Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers will be relatively lopsided, with the Tigers expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -8.5). The action starts at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|LSU (-9.5)
|55.5
|-330
|+260
LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- LSU has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
LSU & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
