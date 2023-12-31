The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Nichushkin against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:27 per game on the ice, is +7.

Nichushkin has a goal in 13 games this season out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Nichushkin has a point in 24 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points nine times.

Nichushkin has an assist in 14 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Nichushkin hits the over on his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 147 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-73).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 5 34 Points 6 16 Goals 2 18 Assists 4

