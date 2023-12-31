Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Pac-12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Stanford

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

12-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 98-38 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

12-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 71-64 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-6

10-1 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 71-64 vs UCLA

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon State

Oregon State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 19-9

10-3 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: L 76-65 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Colorado

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

11-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: W 76-65 vs Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon State

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 21-8

12-0 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: W 62-41 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Washington State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

11-3 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: L 69-62 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Washington

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 17-12

11-1 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 59-51 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-14

10-3 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: L 78-51 vs Stanford

Next Game

Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Arizona

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 13-17

9-4 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 89-52 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Oregon

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 10-21

9-5 | 10-21 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 62-41 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 8-22

8-5 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: L 65-55 vs Santa Clara

Next Game