Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 100-82 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Opponent: Colorado
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 95-90 vs Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arizona State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
  • Last Game: W 74-67 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arizona
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Washington

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 95-90 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oregon
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
  • Last Game: L 74-67 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oregon State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
  • Last Game: W 64-59 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Washington
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Stanford

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
  • Last Game: W 100-82 vs Arizona

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCLA
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. USC

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
  • Last Game: L 86-70 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. UCLA

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: L 64-59 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Stanford
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 71-69 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 135th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
  • Last Game: L 71-69 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ USC
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Overall Rank: 154th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
  • Last Game: W 86-70 vs USC

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Washington State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

