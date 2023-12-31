Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

11-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 107-68 vs Utah State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: MW Network

2. Colorado State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: L 74-71 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: MW Network

3. San Diego State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-8

10-4 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: W 74-71 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Wyoming

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-6 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 61-47 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Boise State

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

9-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: L 61-47 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. New Mexico

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-4 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: W 69-59 vs Nevada

Next Game

Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Fresno State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

8-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 59-49 vs Air Force

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-7 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: L 70-52 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Air Force

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: L 59-49 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Nevada

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-8 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 69-59 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

11. Utah State

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-9 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: L 107-68 vs UNLV

Next Game