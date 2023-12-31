In the Week 17 game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Lil'Jordan Humphrey get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Lil'Jordan Humphrey score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Humphrey has put up 93 yards (on 11 catches) with two TDs. He's been targeted 14 times, resulting in 10.3 yards per game.

Humphrey has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 11 1 Week 2 Commanders 2 1 4 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 11 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1 1 12 0 Week 15 @Lions 4 3 16 1

