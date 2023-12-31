For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Kiviranta a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kiviranta stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:06 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:28 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.