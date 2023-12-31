If you're trying to find Jerry Jeudy's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Jeudy has been targeted 75 times, with season stats of 625 yards on 48 receptions (13 per catch) and one TD.

Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Broncos this week: Courtland Sutton (out/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs Greg Dulcich (out/hamstring): 3 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marvin Mims (questionable/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Chris Manhertz (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jeudy 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 75 48 625 243 1 13

Jeudy Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0 Week 15 @Lions 7 3 74 0 Week 16 Patriots 5 3 44 0

