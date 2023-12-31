The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Javonte Williams find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Denver's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 193 times for 701 yards (50.1 per game), with two touchdowns.

Williams has tacked on 37 catches for 168 yards (12.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Williams has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 13 46 0 3 24 0 Week 14 @Chargers 17 66 1 3 25 0 Week 15 @Lions 12 27 0 2 -7 0 Week 16 Patriots 11 24 1 3 -5 0

