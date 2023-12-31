Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will be up against the Los Angeles Chargers and their 17th-ranked rushing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 701 rushing yards (50.1 ypg) on 193 attempts while scoring two rushing TDs. Williams, as a pass-catcher, has 37 catches for 168 yards (12.0 ypg) and two receiving scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Williams and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Williams vs. the Chargers

Williams vs the Chargers (since 2021): 3 GP / 50 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 50 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Chargers during the 2023 season.

16 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Chargers this season.

The Chargers surrender 113.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense this season.

The Chargers have the No. 26 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 18 this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Broncos vs Chargers on Fubo!

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Williams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Williams Rushing Insights

So far this season, Williams has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Broncos, who are 16th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.9% of the time while running 47.1%.

He has carried the ball in 193 of his team's 398 total rushing attempts this season (48.5%).

Williams has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 12.1% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 34 red zone carries for 48.6% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this year, Williams has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has 10.3% of his team's target share (46 targets on 447 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 46 times, averaging 3.7 yards per target (132nd in NFL).

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Williams has been targeted two times in the red zone (2.9% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.