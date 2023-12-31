Will Greg Dulcich Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Greg Dulcich did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Dulcich's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 17, Dulcich has three receptions for 25 yards -- 8.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.
Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Broncos have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Courtland Sutton (DNP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dulcich 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|3
|25
|5
|0
|8.3
Dulcich Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|3
|0
