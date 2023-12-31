Greg Dulcich did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Dulcich's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Greg Dulcich and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 17, Dulcich has three receptions for 25 yards -- 8.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.

Keep an eye on Dulcich's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Broncos have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Courtland Sutton (DNP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dulcich 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 25 5 0 8.3

Dulcich Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.